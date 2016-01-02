Baku-Balakan train stopped in Gakh due to heavy snow, passengers sent by buses

Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/ Baku-Balakan train has been stopped in Gakh region due to snowy stormy weather in Baku and regions.

Report was told by Nadir Azmammadov, press secretary of 'Azerbaijan Railways' CJSC, 'technique has been brought to the area for removing snow'.

'Snow removal machine, additional technique were sent to the area', he said: 'We have stopped train movement to prevent any accident and sent technique to the area. At present, snow is clearing from railway to allow train moving on main road. Traffic restoration depends on snow removal. It is impossible to say exact time. But, likely, train movement will be restored today.'

'Passengers of stopped train were sent by other transport means', he said: 'We have appealed to Gakh region Executive Power to carry out passenger transport by buses to prevent their delay. Passengers have been sent by buses'.

'For the present, there is no problems in other deirections', N.Azmammadov said.