'Azneft': Involvement of additional ship to searches considered

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ As forecasted the worsening of air conditions on December 9, main search operations will be carried out today and tomorrow.

Report informs, Balamirza Agharahimov, Head Engineer of 'Azneft' Production Union told reporters.

'We try maximum to carry out main search operations till tonight and tomorrow. In general, search operations will be continued', B.Agharahimov said.

'Involvement of additional ship to searches considered', he says. According to him, today 4 helicopters involved to search operations in 'Guneshli' oil rig.

As for involvement of other states to search, Head Engineer said that final results show, dead bodies being at far distances is not convincing. Head Engineer stated continuation of fire in well at present: 'Action plan prepared after morning consultation regarding extinguishing works. Works are carried out in accordance with that plan.'