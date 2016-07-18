Azerbaijani judge self-immolated

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today preliminary hearing of the trial on criminal case of Babak Azimov, accused of intentional homicide, has been launched at Baku Court of Grave Crimes.

Report informs, in the trial, judge Faig Ganiyev self-immolated.

Reason is that the judge is relative with interrogator of a preliminary investigation.

The preliminary hearing suspended, the criminal case presented to the office. The case will be transferred to another judge.

Notably, the incident occurred in Gilazi settlement of Khizi region on February 4 this year. Stab and slash wound corpse of the resident of Gilazi settlement of Khizi region Elmir Gulamov, who was born in 1992, was found in the place, where he lived. As a result of search operations conducted by Khizi Region Police Department, B.Azimov, resident of Baku city, born in 1989, who committed the conflict-related incident, has been detained. Instrument of crime kitchen knife seized.