Azerbaijani court acquits members of criminal group for some accusations

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Criminal trial of Sahil Guliyev, Mansur Heydarzade, Rahman Tahmazov, Avaz Mammadov, Xayal Mammadov, Intigam Umarov and Mahammad Khiziriyev, accused of intentional murder, intentional attempt of murder and circulation of narcotic drugs has been completed.

Report informs, the sentence was issued in the process chaired by judge Shirvan Mammadov.

According to the court’s decision, accusations to S.Guliyev with articles of Criminal Code (CC) 120.2.1 (intentional murder), 29,120.2.1 (intentional attempt to murder) and 28,234.4.1 (preparation for crime, circulation of drugs, committed by preliminary collusion of number of persons or by organized group) were removed from overall indictment.

The court acquitted M.Heydarzade, R.Tahmazov, A.Mammadov, K.Mammadov and I.Umarov of accusations with CCs 20.2.1, 120.2.5, 120.2.6, 120.2.11, 29,120.2.1,29,120.2.5, 29,120.2.6, 29,120.2.11 and 29,120.2.7 articles, because their guiltiness wasn’t proven. False accusations with CCs 28, 234.4.1 articles were removed from overall indictment.

With court’s decision, following persons accused of various crimes in accordance with other Articles of CC were sentenced to imprisonment in following terms: S.Guliyev – 15 years, M.Huseynzade and R.Tahmazov – 9 years and 6 months each, A.Mammadov – 12 years, K.Mammadov – 9 years, I.Umarov – 10 years.

Notably, the incident took place in 2014 in Balaken district. S.Guliyev, M.Huseynzade, R.Tahmazov, A.Mammadov, K.Mammadov and I.Umarov attacked Omarov Vagif Ibrahim oglu, Mammadov Elchin Shamil oglu, Garayev Tahir Afandi oglu, who were illegally cultivating psychoactive plants and guarding the territory, and plundered large amount of psychoactive plants with purpose of sale.

Thus, member of organized group S. Guliyev, wearing police uniform, fired the rifle, aiming to frighten those persons. One of bullets caught V.Omarov’s neck and killed him. S.Guliyev opened fire also in direction of E.Mammadov and T.Garayev, but they managed to escape the scene.

As a result of operations launched by police department and prosecutor office the persons committed murder: residents of Fizuli district - S.Guliyev, M.Huseynzade, A.Mammadov, and residents of Balaken districtç M.Khizriyev and I.Umarov were arrested.