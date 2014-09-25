Azerbaijani citizens detained in Istanbul for smuggling mobile phones

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Three citizens of Azerbaijan arrested in Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, smuggled mobile phones in the amount of 2 million YTL (706.6 thousand manats) found by the airport customs officers in a shipment of three citizens of Azerbaijan and Turkish citizen. Total 5,519 units of mobile phones found in luggage. During the investigation, it was found that the detainees worked in two groups. One group was to bring phones from China, while the other - pick up goods from customs.

Given the evidence is under investigation in the Bakirkoy Prosecutor's Office.