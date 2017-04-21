 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani citizen wanted by Interpol detained in Tbilisi

    He was wanted in connection with large scale tax evasion

    Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani citizen G.I. born in 1961, wanted by Interpol red list since November 2015 was detained in Tbilisi.

    Report informs referring to Georgian interior ministry, suspect was included in wanted list by Interpol Baku bureau.

    G.I. is accused of criminal wrongdoing under article 213.2.2 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which implies large-scale tax evasion.

    According to agency, at the moment, pre-extradition legal procedures are underway against the detained person.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi