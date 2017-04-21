Azerbaijani citizen wanted by Interpol detained in Tbilisi

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani citizen G.I. born in 1961, wanted by Interpol red list since November 2015 was detained in Tbilisi.

Report informs referring to Georgian interior ministry, suspect was included in wanted list by Interpol Baku bureau.

G.I. is accused of criminal wrongdoing under article 213.2.2 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which implies large-scale tax evasion.

According to agency, at the moment, pre-extradition legal procedures are underway against the detained person.