    Azerbaijani citizen shot dead in St. Petersburg

    Man died from blunt gunshot wounds of various parts of body

    Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani citizen was shot dead in St. Petersburg.

    Report informs citing the Russian media, body of a 42-year-old Azerbaijani was found on Leninsky Avenue on April 28, who arrived in St. Petersburg four months ago.

    The man died from blunt gunshot wounds of various parts of the body. Law enforcement agencies opened a criminal case under the article "Murder".

    There is no security camera at the spot. However, police officers revealed that the persons involved in the crime hide in a black luxury offroadster. 

