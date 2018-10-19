Azerbaijani border guards in Caspian Sea rescue Iranian vessel crew

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ The State Border Service of Azerbaijan has received a message from the State Maritime Agency that the crew of the Iranian dry cargo vessel Nazmehr requested urgent aid due to mass poisoning.

Report informs citing the State Border Service that at the moment of request the vessel was 21 miles away from Pirallahi island. It was sailing en route Aktau-Baku.

The guard vessel of the Coast Guard of the Border Service was dispatched to aid despite unfavorable weather conditions.

Approaching the cargo ship Nazmehr at around 00.30, the guard vessel admitted seven crew members in critical condition. After rendering the first medical assistance to those who suffered, the ship headed towards the Absheron port. Medical brigades were dispatched for assistance to those who suffered.

