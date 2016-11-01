 Top
    Azerbaijan puts a dual citizen on Interpol wanted list - PHOTO

    40-year-old Nazim Aslanov was born in Masalli district

    Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Republic of Azerbaijan put one more man on Interpol’s wanted list.

    Report informs, Nazim Aslanov is accused by Article 234.2 of Criminal Code of the Azerbaijan Republic (illegal acquisition or storage, preparation, production, processing, delivery, posting of drugs and psychotropic substances with the aim of selling, or illegal sale of drugs and psychotropic substances).

    N. Aslanov was born in 1976 in Mahmudavar village of Masalli district. He is citizen of Azerbaijan Republic and Russian Federation, speaks Azerbaijani and Russian. 

