Azerbaijan donates EUR 500,000 to Albania

The Cabinet of Ministers has issued an order on allocation of funds to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan to provide humanitarian assistance to the population affected by the natural disaster in the Republic of Albania.

Report informs that according to the order, EUR 500,000 has been allocated to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan in AZN equivalent from the Reserve Fund envisaged in the state budget for 2019 in order to provide humanitarian assistance to the population affected by the November 26 natural disaster in the Republic of Albania on November 26.