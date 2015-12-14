Athlete pretending to be Elnur Mammadli during robbery files appeal

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Afsana Huseynova, her common-law husband Mammadali Hajiyev and Russian citizen Sadigov Gulhuseyn accused of robbery, filed anappeal.

Report informs, the court hearing to be held in Baku Appeal Court, scheduled for December 17.

The case will be reviewed under the chairmanship of Judge Ilgar Murguzov.

These persons were arrested in March for robbery.

The investigation revealed that according to the plan A.Huseynova met with the men in subway stations and offered them an intimate relationship, inviting them to her home in a residential area in the village of Buzovna Vishnevka where all the "victims" met by M.Gadzhiev who robbed them taking money and mobile phones.The investigation found that the crimes were committed under the plan of G.Sadigov who previously convicted in the Russian Federation.

M. Hajiyev is kickboxer. He presented his victims as the Olympic judo champion Elnur Mammadli.

Baku Court of Grave Crimes sentenced A.Huseynova to 8.5 years in prison, M.Hajiyev - 10.5 years, and G.Sadygov - 9.5 years in prison.