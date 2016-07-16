Assistant of General Rail Rzayev released

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ Garadagh district court has considered the appeal on parole of the former Assistant Commander of the Air Force and Air Defence, Lieutenant-General Rail Rzayev - Aydin Rafiyev.

Report informs, the court granted the appeal.

Aydin Rafiyev released on parole from prison. Disagreed with the decision of the court, prosecutor Rauf Asgarov filed an appeal of protest.

A preliminary meeting of the Baku Court of Appeal is scheduled for July 18. The case will be considered under the chairmanship of Judge Vugar Mammadov.

Notably, according to the indictment, February 11, 2009 Adjutant of R. Rzayev - Anar Hashimov and Assistant General Aydin Rafiyev with his son Anar Rafiyev immediately after the murder of R.Rzayev, illegally entered his office, where they took a large amount of jewelry and drugs , DVD-drives, as well as 200,000 EUR.

In November 2010, decision of the Military Court of Grave Crimes sentenced Aydin Rafiyev 9 years, Anar Rafiyev - 7 years 6 months, A.Hashimov - 7 years of imprisonment.

Notably, R.Rzayev was shot dead near his home on February 11, 2009. Despite 7 years have already passed since his death, crime hasn’t solved yet.