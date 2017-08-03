Alexander Lapshin's appeal upon his extradition to Israel submitted to Azerbaijan Justice Ministry

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Appeal of the blogger Alexander Lapshin in connection with his extradition to Israel was submitted to the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan.

Report was informed by his lawyer Eduard Chernin.

According to the lawyer, the application of A. Lapshin in connection with his transfer to Israel is submitted to the head of the Baku Remand Center, where Lapshin is currently hold: "Recently the application of my ward was submitted to the Justice Ministry of Azerbaijan, but in this connection the ministry has not responded yet. We are currently waiting for an answer."

Notably, the trial on the criminal case of Alexander Lapshin has ended at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes on July 20. The Court has found Alexander Lapshin gulty on the article of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan on illegal passing of the state border of Azerbaijan and sentenced him to 3 years in prison. Earlier, the prosecutor demanded 6,5-year-imprisonment for Lapshin.

In connection with the inclusion in World's Most Wanted list, Lapshin was detained by law enforcement bodies of Belarus in Minsk on December 15, 2016 and on February 7, 2017 he was extradited to the Republic of Azerbaijan.