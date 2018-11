Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ An apartment has been robbed in Yasamal district of Baku city. A big amount of money and jewelry have been stolen.

Report informs, the crime has been committed on G.Khalilov street, 8.

Burglars, who invaded the house through the front door, stole 7,000 AZN in cash and gold jewelry which was worth of 80,000 AZN from the apartment of Yegana Valiyeva (born in 1952).

The investigation is underway.