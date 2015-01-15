Anti-Corruption Department under the Prosecutor-General of Azerbaijan has published statistics for 2014 - LIST

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Hotline of the General Directorate for Combating Corruption under the General Prosecutor's Office had received 4,945 complaints in 2014.

Criminal Cases opened under various provisions of the Criminal Code based on 21 appeals. Report informs it was stated by Head of Anti-Corruption Department under the Prosecutor-General Kamran Aliyev during the publication of statistics on completed work of structure for 2014.

According to him, as a result of joint activities with other relevant government agencies other appeals were satisfied, rights of citizens restored and inquiries directed to the relevant structures to address the identified offenses. Along with this, authors of the appeal, not related to corruption, was given detailed information on the restoration of their violated rights in civil, family, housing, administrative and other legal spheres.