Another corpse found on Turkmen sector of the Caspian, a plane sent to transfer the bodies

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ A plane of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan (MES) has been sent to transfer the bodies of oilmen found on the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea, Report was told by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, after Ministry's appeal to the relevant authorities of the littoral states of the Caspian Sea, as the result of search-and-rescue operations on Turkmen coast in the 65-70 km away from the deck of the ship, 2 male corpses were found and brought to Turkmen port Kiyanly. During the initial review of the bodies, inspectors found 'Azneft' writing printed on clothes of one of them.

After receiving this information, the Ministry has sent Be-200CS amphibious aircraft type with the investigation team for transferring bodies from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan.