    ANAMA specialists join search of missing alpinists - OFFICIAL

    Voluntary group also includes trained dogs and professional alpinists

    Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) specialists equipped with special equipment have joined the search of the members of Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports club Jabrayilzade Farida Zabiyulla, Huseynov Babur Vagif and Bunyatzade Namin Nizami.

    Report informs, Operations Headquarter released information about search of alpinists missing in Guba district of Azerbaijan.

    Voluntary group consisting of Mi-17 helicopter of Aviation Group of the Ministry of Emergency, search and rescue group of North Regional Center, Air rescue team of Rescuing Service, specially trained dogs and professional alpinists are participating in searching operations. 

