Afghan citizen committed a car accident in Baku: 5 injured

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic accident occurred in Baku.

Report informs, the accident took place in Gala settlement, Pirallahi district.

Thus, 'Audi' model car, driven by an Afghan citizen Mohammed Yusifli, born in 1977, has collided with 'Nissan' model car, driven by Baku resident Alakbar Askarov, born in1950.

As a result, M.Yusifli, his passengers - wife Masima, born in 1980, son Sayid, 1999, as well as passengers of A.Askarov - Narkhanim Baghirova, 1934, and Fidan Hasanova, 1997, got various injuries and taken to the City Clinical Hospital No.3.

Investigation is underway.