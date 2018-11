Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ A traffic accident occured in Heydar Aliyev avenue. Report informs, car brand "Mercedes" and bus "Shaolin" collided near the "Koroglu" metro station, Baku city. As a result of the accident no one was hurt, but the car suffered extensive damage.

The accident occurred as a result of the fact the bus and a car didn't yield a way to each other.

Traffic police investigates the accident.

The bus belongs to one of the Baku companies.