Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ 8-year-old girl died after falling to a water channel in Shamkir district.

Report informs referring to the official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the information, on February 4, a 8 years old Melek Gurbanly drowned in the water channel in the village of Abbasli. Her body was pulled from the water.

The investigation is underway.