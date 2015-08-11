506 foreigners deported from Azerbaijan last month

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ In July, 2323 foreigners were found violating the requirements of administrative law on temporary and permanent residence in Azerbaijan. Report was told in State Migration Service, new documents were issued to 15 foreigners, providing the basis for the temporary or permanent residence in the country because of their loss.

In addition, 167 foreigners living in the country legalized, 1,635 foreigners were ordered to leave the territory of Azerbaijan in 48 hours and 506 foreigners deported by administrative order.

Last month, 86,639 foreigners applied for resident registration.

In addition, in order to identify and prevent cases of employment of foreigners or persons without citizenship, without obtaining a work permit from the violation of the law of the country, inspections carried out in 13 business entities in the country by staff of structural units of Service.

As a result of events in 12 entrepreneurial subjects found violations of the right on work permits for gainful employment of foreigners or persons without citizenship in Azerbaijan.