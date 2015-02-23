4.3-magnitude earthquake occurs in Shamkir district, Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today the earthquake occurred in Shamkir district, Azerbaijan. Report was told by the National Seismological Service Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

Tremors were recorded 12:04 p.m. local time in the territory of Shamkir region, 32 km north-west from Ganja. 4,3-magnitude earthquake occurred at the depth of 10 km. The 3-point quake was felt nearby settlements. The epicentric points of the quake was 4.

Another quake occurred at 11:57 local time in the territory of Gabala, 20 km north-east from Gabala. 3.3-magnitude earthquake was not felt.