388 wanted people arrested last month while trying to leave Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ In November 2015, 40 people detained on 35 cases of violations of the state border of Azerbaijan.

Report was told in press service of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan (SBS), among the held persons 23 were Azerbaijani citizens, 3 citizens of Ghana, 2 citizens of Iran, Nigeria, Tajikistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Liberia, 1 citizen of Kazakhstan and Iraq.

17 people detained in 6 cases of violation of the border regime in Caspian Sea - 50 people on 29 cases, for which appropriate action taken.

As a result of measures to combat crime, the law enforcement bodies of Azerbaijan arrested 388 wanted people last month while trying to leave Azerbaijan.

As a result of measures to combat drug trafficking in 9 cases narcotic substances were prevented from moving across the border in the amount of 2 kg 448 g.

As a result of measures to combat smuggling activities in 52 cases, smuggling have been delayed in a total value of approximately 383 thousand AZN.