38-year punishment wanted for detainees fleeing on way from Lankaran - DETAILS

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ Some details were revealed on fleeing of detainees Ali Aghami and Etibar Mammadov from the train in Baku.

Report informs, criminal case against A. Aghami and E. Mammadov, who were charged with deliberate murder, is being considered by the Lankaran Court of Grave Crimes. Last week, the public prosecutor requested each of them to be sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Both of the detainees were taken to Baku from Lankaran by train on October 22 night. They were accompanied by employees of Penitentiary Service. E. Mammadov and A. Aghami fled during getting off the train at the Bilajari station on October 23 morning.

The accused were taken to the Baku Detention Center.

A. Aghami, who is known in the criminal world, is reported to be close to "Lotu Guli", currently in jail. "Qoja" nicknamed E. Mammadov is mostly known as Etibar Hajigabulski.