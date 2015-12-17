3 months preventive measure chosen on Mashallah Ahmadov

Baku. 17 December.REPORT.AZ/ Famous Azerbaijani footballer Mashallah Ahmadov detained.

Report informs, Binagadi District Court decided 3 months preventive measure to former fplayer of 'Neftchi' football club. He is charged with Article 178.3.2 (roguishness, causing great damage) of Azerbaijani Criminal Code.

M.Ahmadov detained by officials of Binagadi District Police Department on December 14.

In accordance with initial information, former footballer of 'Neftchi' club, engaging in business, promised to bring stone slab from abroad for some persons for over 150 thousand manats. But M.Ahmadov neither complied his promise, nor returned money.