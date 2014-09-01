29-year-old youth stabbed in Sabunchu

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ A stabbing occurred in Sabunchu district of Baku. Report informs referring to the Sabunchu District Police Office, during the accident the resident of Sabunchu settlement 29-years-old Anar Mirzayev was stabbed.

An injured person was taken to City Hospital №3 in critical condition. During the examination, doctors found a lot of stab wounds in different parts of his body. The investigation began to be carried out in Sabunchu District PO and Police Station №12.

According to the initial information, Anar Mirzayev argued with the person whom he did not know, for unknown reasons. As the result, he was stabbed.

The police continue to search for this person.