Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Internet fraud was committed against 37 year old citizen of Portugal Marcos Jenin, who works in Baku.Report informs, 22 thousand USD was stolen from his "Bank Respublika" account by online fraud.

The Portuguese went to the police in connection with this fact.

The investigation is underway.

The victim works as an engineer in one of foreign companies in Baku.