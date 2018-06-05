15 foreigners violating immigration law detained in Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ During the anti-migration campaigns carried out by the State Migration Service (SMS) 15 foreigners, including 6 Pakistani, 2 Turkish, 2 Moldovan and 1 Philippine citizens have been detained.

Report informs referring to SMS.

It was found out that, the detained Pakistani and Moldovan citizens were involved in illegal labor activity (mobile commerce) in the territory of Azerbaijan. Citizens of Turkey and Philippines have violated the rules of migration in the country.

The detained foreigners were brought to justice.

SMS continues activities in the fight against illegal migration.