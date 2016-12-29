114 pieces of jewelry revealed and seized from internal organs of a woman, travelling from Turkey

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ The State Customs Committee (SCC) has prevented jewelry smuggling.

Report informs citing the SCC.

According to information received by the department for fight against customs offenses of the Head Customs Administration Air Transport, an Azerbaijani citizen, passenger of Istanbul-Baku flight was taken under control.

A personal inspection was conducted on her and asked if there any items to be handed over, however, she denied. After warning that a medical officer will be invited the woman agreed voluntarily hand over items, hidden in her internal organs.

As a result of the inspection, jewelry, some decorated with precious stones - 18 pendents, 22 pieces of rings, 17 pairs of earrings, 5 single earrings, 3 necklaces, 3 sets of earrings and rings, 4 sets of necklace, bracelet, earrings, rings and 3 bracelets in a cellophane hidden in internal organs of the woman were presented to the customs control.

According to the certificate of the Forensic Examination Center of the Justice Minister, the mentioned items are jewelry of 254.26 gram, made of 583/585 hallmark.

Investigation is underway.