Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Rauf Jabbarov: Companies need to establish AI governance mechanisms

    ICT
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 12:42
    Rauf Jabbarov: Companies need to establish AI governance mechanisms

    Companies in Azerbaijan need to establish mechanisms for governing artificial intelligence (AI), Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Organizations Association (AKTA) Rauf Jabbarov said at the 2nd Artificial Intelligence Summit.

    According to Report, he noted that local AI systems are already emerging in the country.

    "An AI governance system needs to be established within the corporate environment. What individuals do is their personal business. However, within a company, we need to understand the productivity gains AI delivers and continuously seek to improve its performance. We must also establish a security governance system to ensure that confidential information we share does not become a target of cyberattacks in the future," Jabbarov said.

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