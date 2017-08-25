New iPhone release date announced

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Presentation of new iPhone 8 is expected to be on 12 September.

Report informs citing the Russian media, new model will have 5.8 inches’ edge-to-edge OLED screen.

Rumours suggest that, the iPhone 8 will feature a larger display, made possible by removing the Home Button and moving the fingerprint scanner.

As for the memory of iPhone 8, the figure is expected to be 64 Gb, and in the most expensive version - up to 512 Gb. According to rumours, new iPhone will have feature such as wireless charging.

The price will range between $ 1,000-1,100.