Nar makes new offer for its customers

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Nar Home TV service has a unique offer for its customers.

Report informs citing the Nar, from now on, customers can make payments only for the number of days, during which they use Nar Home TV services and thus save their budget. To make a payment, choose the TV package you would like to use and enter the quantity of days you would like to use the service.

In accordance with the changes, which are to be applied as of October 1st, 2017, the daily payment option will be available starting from 2 AZN. According to the new terms and conditions, the minimum payment will allow you to use the services in the course of a period up to 4 days, depending on selected TV package. After the application of the new conditions, the amount of daily payment will be calculated based on the value of selected TV package.

Period of the “Daily payment” offer is not limited; it can be used by the new customers as well as the existing ones. Call 179 or visit official pages of Nar in Facebook or Instagram for more detailed information.

Digital wireless Nar Home TV service is provided with technical support from B&BTV on the territory of Baku, Sumgait and Absheron peninsula.

Notably, “Azerfon” started its operations on March 21, 2007, under the “Nar Mobile” brand name, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The “Nar” brand name was later selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Nar was the first company in the country to introduce 3G technology and has provided the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 6000 base stations, covering 93% of the country’s territory, Nar provides more than 2 million of its subscribers with the highest quality services.