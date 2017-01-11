Nar launches "3-in-1 monthly" tariff

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Nar presented new "3-in-1 monthly" tariff.

Report was informed in the company, the subscribers will get countrywide 300 minutes, 300 SMS and 900 MB of internet traffic from the moment of switching to the tariff. After expiry of the presented minute, SMS and internet traffic, 9 AZN is deducted from balance as well as a minute of a countrywide call makes 5 kopecks, 1 countrywide SMS 3 kopecks, 1 MB internet traffic 5 kopecks.

The minutes, SMS and internet traffic presented in the framework of the "3-in-1 monthly" tariff, expire in 30 days. After this period, bonuses will be automatically updated if sufficient amount available in balance. If the amount is insufficient, the tariff bonuses will not be automatically renewed and a minute of a countrywide call will make 6 kopecks, a countrywide SMS 3 kopecks and 1 MB internet traffic 29 kopecks.

To join "3-in-1 monthly" tariff, send "3in1" to 777 short number or simply dial *777#61#YES.