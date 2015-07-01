Mobile operators in Azerbaijan limited using WhatsApp - VIDEO

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Recently, among the subscribers of mobile operators in Azerbaijan have problems with using WhatsApp. Report informs, there are problems for subscribers of Azercell Telecom and Azerfon (Nar), who use WhatsApp program via mobile internet.

So, over the past few days above the subscribers of mobile operators can not make calls via WhatsApp via the mobile Internet. On this issue, we contacted the press service of both mobile operators and tried to figure out the cause of shortage.

"Azercell is not limited to the application WhatsApp, and our network is not fixed any problems in this regard. The company only provides users with mobile Internet and is not responsible for failures occurred with using the program", said in the press service of Azercell.

Mobile operator Nar also stated that any restrictions on the calls were not applied, "The problem may be related to updating the operating system of the specific phone."

Report requested on the matter to an independent IT-expert, who considers technically possible to limit artificially the use of various functions of the program WhatsApp by the mobile operator.

"Limiting calls of WhatsApp is related with blocking of the ports that are responsible for the implementation of voice calls via WhatsApp Call. However, other features work without problems", the expert concluded.

At the same time, IT-specialist recommended mobile users the most optimal way to resolve this problem: "To keeping away the unlawful restriction of mobile operators, subscribers can use VPN (Hotspot Shield VPN, etc.). These programs prevent the blocking of ports by mobile operators."

It should also be noted that, if one of the parties of calling is a subscriber of above mentioned two mobile operators, he/she can't use the voice call via WhatsApp. However, subscribers of Bakcell mobile operator didn't face with a similar problem.