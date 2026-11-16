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    Javid Gurbanov: AI to automate certain repetitive tasks in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 11:45
    Javid Gurbanov: AI to automate certain repetitive tasks in Azerbaijan

    Artificial intelligence (AI) will automate certain repetitive tasks and transform the nature of professions, Javid Gurbanov, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, stated at the National Employment Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, digitalization is rapidly changing labor market requirements: "Our goal is for Azerbaijan not only to be a user of new technologies, but also to develop as a country that creates digital products and services and competes in international markets. Our main task is to ensure that citizens can benefit from the opportunities being created. Preparing young people in line with labor market demands is also among our next objectives."

    Gurbanov also addressed the potential future impact of artificial intelligence on the labor market.

    "Artificial intelligence will automate some repetitive tasks and change the nature of professions. The main goal is not to push people into competition with technology, but to encourage them to work alongside technology," he said.

    The deputy minister stressed that artificial intelligence will create demand for new specializations.

    "Important work is currently being carried out in Azerbaijan to develop artificial intelligence and high-performance computing infrastructure, expand cooperation with international technology companies, and strengthen the innovation and startup ecosystem," Gurbanov added.

    Javid Gurbanov Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport Artificial intelligence
    Cavid Qurbanov: Süni intellekt təkrarlanan bəzi işləri avtomatlaşdıracaq
    Замминистра: ИИ изменит форму профессий
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