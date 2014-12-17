Google unveils the words searched for the most in 2014 - TOP-10

Baku. 17 December. Google Corporation unveils TOP-10 of the most searched words in the world in 2014. Report informs, the corporation revealed this info as for US, and over the world.

People in USA for the most as TOP-3 searched in Google system Robin Williams, World Cup, Ebola. Other most searched words are Malaysia Airlines, Flappy Bird (game), ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, ISIS, Ferguson, Frozen (movie) and Ukraine.

For the most in the world people searches in Google the same 6 words as in USA. Seventh is Conchita Wurst, eighth is ISIS, ninth is Frozen and the tenth is Sochi Olympics.