Foreign experts to assess national statistical system of Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 12-16, the Statistical Office of the European Union ( EUROSTAT), United Nations Economic Commission for Europe ( UNECE ) and the European Free Trade Association ( EFTA ) will hold a global evaluation (external audit) of the national statistical system of Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the press service of the State Statistical Committee.

According to the information, the purpose of evaluation is to check the administrative and technical capacities in the field of statistics, as well as the level of development of the official statistical system in accordance with international standards and norms of the European Statistics Code.

Global assessment program to be held on 15 September includes a meeting with media representatives.