Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Fariz Jafarov: Azerbaijan becoming key energy provider for AI

    ICT
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 14:41
    Fariz Jafarov: Azerbaijan becoming key energy provider for AI

    Azerbaijan is becoming a country that provides the energy resources essential for artificial intelligence (AI), Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM) Fariz Jafarov said at a panel held on the second day of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) in Baku, Report informs.

    He emphasized that while many countries around the world are currently targeting the construction of data centers, they are facing serious energy shortages.

    "Energy-rich Azerbaijan is now becoming a country that provides a key element of artificial intelligence - electricity for data centers," he said.

    According to the head of 4SIM, international analyses show that artificial intelligence rests on five main pillars.

    "These include electricity and critical infrastructure, data and models, the application and adaptation of AI tools across various organizations, as well as talent, education and governance. Without human talent and capital, it is impossible to turn any theoretical idea, strategy or policy into action," Jafarov said.

    Jafarov added that several key documents have been prepared and strategies adopted in this area.

    "One of Azerbaijan's main priorities until 2030 is to transform oil capital into human capital. This is one of the most important aspects," he said.

    Fariz Jafarov Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026)
    Fariz Cəfərov: "AI üçün vacib olan enerji resurslarını təmin edən ölkəyə çevrilirik"
    4SIM: Азербайджан стремится к 2030 году преобразовать нефтяной капитал в человеческий
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    17:59
    Photo

    Series of events held to raise youth awareness of essence of Remembrance Day

    Domestic policy
    17:54
    Photo

    Labor Ministry staff visit Victory Monument

    Domestic policy
    17:47
    Photo

    ANAMA chief visits Victory Monument

    Domestic policy
    17:33
    Photo

    Event on Remembrance Day held in Dashkasan

    Domestic policy
    17:26

    Türkiye's Defense Ministry honors memory of Azerbaijani martyrs

    Region
    17:15
    Photo

    Conference held at Trakya University in Edirne to mark Remembrance Day

    Diaspora
    17:11
    Photo

    UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underway

    Football
    17:00

    Hikmat Hajiyev: We honor the memory of martyrs with profound respect and gratitude

    Domestic policy
    16:54
    Video

    New teaser released for feature film '44' about Patriotic War

    Art
    All News Feed