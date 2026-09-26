Fariz Jafarov: Azerbaijan becoming key energy provider for AI

Azerbaijan is becoming a country that provides the energy resources essential for artificial intelligence (AI), Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM) Fariz Jafarov said at a panel held on the second day of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) in Baku, Report informs.

He emphasized that while many countries around the world are currently targeting the construction of data centers, they are facing serious energy shortages.

"Energy-rich Azerbaijan is now becoming a country that provides a key element of artificial intelligence - electricity for data centers," he said.

According to the head of 4SIM, international analyses show that artificial intelligence rests on five main pillars.

"These include electricity and critical infrastructure, data and models, the application and adaptation of AI tools across various organizations, as well as talent, education and governance. Without human talent and capital, it is impossible to turn any theoretical idea, strategy or policy into action," Jafarov said.

Jafarov added that several key documents have been prepared and strategies adopted in this area.

"One of Azerbaijan's main priorities until 2030 is to transform oil capital into human capital. This is one of the most important aspects," he said.