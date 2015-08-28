Facebook hits record on users accessing

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ The biggest social networking platform Facebook has just gotten even bigger. Company CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook had one billion people logged on to the site on a single day, marking the first time in company history to reach this milestone, Report informs citing foreign media.

According to a Facebook post by the CEO, “On Monday, 1 in 7 people on Earth used Facebook to connect with their friends and family.” He stated that the company uses average numbers but this instance was different! “This was the first time we reached this milestone, and it’s just the beginning of connecting the whole world,” he added.