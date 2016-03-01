Expert: Reforms should be carried out in Azerbaijan's Internet services market

Baku. 1 March. REPORT. AZ/ Topic of 'Internet and Human Rights' are quite actual for Azerbaijan. Age of Azerbaijani internet is very low, nearly 25 years. Despite such a short period, Azerbaijan has carried out a great work in this field. During past period, quite qualitative and quantitative changes occurred in Azerbaijani internet.

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Internet Forum Osman Gunduz said in the event entitled 'Internet and Human Rights' in Baku.

Drawing attention into certain problems in access to quality internet in Azerbaijan, O.Gunduz said especially in the regions, serious problems exist in access to quality internet.

President of Azerbaijan Internet Forum believes, in case of certain reforms in this field, problems can be eliminated more quickly and national segment developed more rapidly.