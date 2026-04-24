Embassy: US, Azerbaijan strengthen space cooperation
ICT
- 24 April, 2026
- 17:02
The United States and Azerbaijan continue to deepen cooperation in the space sector, Report informs, citing the US Embassy in Baku.
It was noted that US Chargé d'Affaires Amy Carlon visited the Main Ground Control Station of the Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos).
During the visit, she was briefed on Azerbaijan's growing role in the global space industry.
The US Embassy highlighted that, through science and technology, the United States and Azerbaijan are working to further strengthen cooperation in the space sector in order to encourage innovation, connectivity, and shared prosperity.
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