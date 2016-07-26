 Top
    Close photo mode

    Eastern Partnership countries to discuss creation of a digital community in early autumn in Brussels

    European Commissioner Günther Oettinger plans to organize a meeting at the level of high-tech Ministers

    Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ European Union Commissioner for digital economy and digital community Günther Oettinger plans to organize a meeting in Brussels at the level of Ministers of high technologies of the Eastern Partnership countries in the early fall, Report informs referring to the Ukrainian media.

    During the meeting the ministers of the six Eastern Partnership countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine) will discuss the idea of creating a digital community in the program.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi