Eastern Partnership countries to discuss creation of a digital community in early autumn in Brussels

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ European Union Commissioner for digital economy and digital community Günther Oettinger plans to organize a meeting in Brussels at the level of Ministers of high technologies of the Eastern Partnership countries in the early fall, Report informs referring to the Ukrainian media.

During the meeting the ministers of the six Eastern Partnership countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine) will discuss the idea of creating a digital community in the program.