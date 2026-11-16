Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Cyberattacks being observed on social media accounts of Azerbaijani President

    ICT
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 07:43
    Cyberattacks being observed on social media accounts of Azerbaijani President

    Cyberattacks are currently being observed against the social media accounts of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

    Relevant authorities are taking appropriate measures to prevent and investigate the attacks.

    Ilham Aliyev Cyberattacks
    Azərbaycan Prezidentinin sosial şəbəkə hesablarına kiberhücumlar müşahidə olunur
    Наблюдаются кибератаки на аккаунты президента Азербайджана в социальных сетях
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    08:25
    UEFA Nations League: Türkiye loses to France, Spain beaten by England
    Football
    08:09
    Photo
    A century of radio, 70 years of television: 'Jubilee Night' held at Heydar Aliyev Palace
    Media
    07:54
    Video
    Weekly summary of Azerbaijani President's activities shared on his social media accounts
    Domestic policy
    07:43
    Cyberattacks being observed on social media accounts of Azerbaijani President
    ICT
    07:41
    President Ilham Aliyev: Attention and care shown by National Leader toward Azerbaijani Television and Radio hold special place in development of this field
    Media
    07:38
    President: Radio and Television are important in promoting our traditions of statehood, national identity, and truths about Azerbaijan
    Media
    07:30
    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijan's television, radio workers
    Media
    18:01
    One killed, another injured in munition explosion in Azerbaijan's Aghstafa
    Incident
    17:55
    Around 2,200 migrants arrive in Spain's Canary Islands in two days
    Other countries
    All News Feed