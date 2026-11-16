Cyberattacks being observed on social media accounts of Azerbaijani President
ICT
- 16 November, 2026
- 07:43
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Cyberattacks are currently being observed against the social media accounts of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.
Relevant authorities are taking appropriate measures to prevent and investigate the attacks.
Azərbaycan Prezidentinin sosial şəbəkə hesablarına kiberhücumlar müşahidə olunur
Наблюдаются кибератаки на аккаунты президента Азербайджана в социальных сетях
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