Candidates selected for Smart Start program started internship at Bakcell

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Young people who have successfully passed the selection process under the “Smart Start” internship program of Bakcell - the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, have started their internship in the company, Report informs.

The main goal of thisprogram with duration of 2 months,designed for students and graduates, is toprovideyoung personsaged 18-25, who are planning to start their careers, with anopportunity to get acquainted with a real work environmentat one of the biggest companies of Azerbaijan, gain practical experience and develop work-readiness skills.

As an evidence of great interest in the “Smart Start” internship program shown by the youth,more than 1200 applications for the participation in the program were submitted to Bakcell, and 32 young persons who have successfully passed the selection process were admitted to the program.The interns have started their internship atthe following departments: Human Resources, Information Technologies, Legal, Technology,Accounting, Marketing, Customer Services, Procurement and Logistics, Regulatory and Government Affairs, Corporate Sales, Business Technologies and Retail Sales and Distribution.

Among the interns,there are also 3 young persons from the SOS children’s villages –Bakcell’spartnerwithin the frames of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility program. It should be noted that within the frames of long-term cooperation with the “SOS Children’s Villages Azerbaijan” Association, the children living under the patronage of the organization are constantlykept in the focus of attention and being actively involved in various projects and activities arrangedby Bakcell.

In the course of the internship program, participants will acquire the relevant knowledge and skills under the supervision of mentors appointed from among the company’s specialists, study the overall structure and operating principles of the company, as well as take part in training sessions on career development planning, business ethics, effective time management, effective communication, self-realization, safety and environmental protection, health and other subjects.

It should be noted that 6 out of 22 young persons who have participated in and successfully completed the “Smart Start” program in 2014 were provided with permanent jobs at Bakcell.

The duration of the internship is 2 months, with 5 full working days a week. Bakcell provides the interns with a relevant stipend to cover their daily meal and travel expenses. Upon completion of the internship program, all the participants are evaluated and granted with certificates proving their participation in the project.