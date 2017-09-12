Brain Ring intellectual contest starts with support of Nar

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Nar continues to support the intellectual contests. For several years now, the mobile operator sponsors the “Brain Ring” competition, and this year yet again became the main sponsor of the famous intellectual games.

Report informs citing the company's press service.

The ninth season of the “Brain Ring” intellectual games kicked-off on the 10th of September. Teams representing various regions and higher educational establishments of the country will take part in the competition. The games will continue until the end of December and will be aired every Sunday at 21:30 on the AzTV channel.

The winning team will be awarded with a specially designed “Knowledge” cup. The winner of the “Knowledge” cup will also become eligible to fight for the title of the champion of Azerbaijan, during the “Brain Ring 2017” championship.

This is the third season of “Brain Ring” when Nar is conducting an online contest, aimed at raising the interest towards the games among the TV audience. Thus, those viewers who become first to send the correct answers to questions, at the Twitter account of Nar during the broadcast of the games, are awarded with special prizes and gifts. This way, the “Brain Ring” fans are provided with a great chance to view this intellectual contest and win prizes from Nar operator at the same time.

