Bakcell starts next selection of projects for "AppLab" Incubation Center

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell has finished registration of projects, submitted for consideration by the company’s “AppLab” Incubation Center.

Report was informed in the company.

In the course of the next registration process, held in the period from December 15 to January 15, 2018, a total of 32 projects, mostly in “Various IT activities” and “Mobile Apps” categories were submitted for evaluation. By results of evaluation, authors of selected projects will be invited to present their ideas in front of the “AppLab” committee, which is composed of Bakcell management, potential investors, “AppLab” alumni and other experts in the IT field. The committee will select the best projects to host at the “AppLab” center.

Starting from February 2018, the selected teams will be granted access to the “AppLab” Incubation Center and provided with free Internet access, desk and training space, along with an opportunity to use the latest devices for developing and testing their software and hardware. Dedicated team of experts from Bakcell and other partners of “AppLab” will provide young developers with the required consultancy to help them turn their ideas into new products or services able to compete on local and international markets.

Since the launch of AppLab in 2014, hardware and software developers are enabled to submit their ideas and get support from Bakcell. Bakcell is looking for more interesting startups, developers and teams, in order to recognize their talent, help them realize their ideas and find sources of funding and investment. Many projects developed by Azerbaijani developers with support of “AppLab” are already available for download to devices running on Android and iOS platforms.

Bakcell’s mission is to support local young talents in their startups, and thus contribute to bright future of Azerbaijani youth.