Bakcell presents rebranded corporate portfolio

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell has proudly announced the rebranding of the company’s corporate segment portfolio. The company has set goal to improve and enhance its products and services for corporate segment and is working on providing not just mobile services, but also business-oriented innovative solutions.

Report informs referring to the Bakcell press service, along with new changes the name of corporate portfolio has been changed from “Gold” to “Bakcell Business”.

“Being one of the largest non-oil investors we continuously monitor overall market performance in the country. This helps us to be more flexible and perfectly meet needs of all businesses regardless their size and field of operation. Considering overall business environment in Azerbaijan, especially the potential of small and medium businesses sector, we are creating very competitive and innovative solutions that will support this sector like never before” says Mr. Nikolai Beckers, Chief Executive Officer of Bakcell. “We want every single client to witness how we care about their needs and always ready to support their business”, added Mr. Beckers.

In frames of rebranding new website dedicated to Bakcell Business has been launched. Now Bakcell’s current and potential subscribers can find the answers related to advantageous offers for their business by following this link: http://business.bakcell.com/

Currently more than 1.7 mln subscribers benefit from Bakcell’s corporate tariffs that are specially designed to cover needs of more than 1800 entities from different industries across the country. Company’s professional representatives provide individual 24/7 support to companies, local government bodies and organizations in every aspect of mobile communication.