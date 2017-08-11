Bakcell offers special discount for Bakcell Ulduzum subscribers from Qatar Airways

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Under an agreement between Qatar Airways and Bakcell, The First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet provider in Azerbaijan, the Ulduzum subscribers of Bakcell will be offered a special discount from the airline company.

Report was informed in the Bakcell press service.

Thus, Ulduzum subscribers will be able to enjoy a 10% discount, while purchasing their airline tickets from www.qatarairways.com website. In order to get this discount, Bakcell customers will need to send SMS with text “QA” to short number 5555, before purchasing the ticket. Then, it will be necessary to enter the code, sent to them by means of an SMS to the “Promo Code” section on the https://www.qatarairways.com/en-az/offers/cug/ulduzum.html webpage. Note, that 10% discount shall apply only to the base price of the ticket.

The campaign will be held in the period from 07.08.2017 to 07.11.2017, and tickets purchased during this period shall be valid through 07.08.2017-31.12.2017. In case if the “Qatar Airways” conducts any internal discount campaigns during the said period, Ulduzum users will be able to get additional 5% discount on top of the existing discount percentage.

It should be noted, that with more than 2.5 million subscribers and over 200 active partners, Ulduzum has proved itself to be one of the best customer service programs not only in Azerbaijan, but in the whole Middle East, Central and Southern Asia and Northern Africa region, by offering a wide range of discounts and services to the subscribers and promoting corporate loyalty among own customers and customers of the program’s partner companies.

Bakcell “Ulduzum” mobile application, which has been created to facilitate the usage of the “Ulduzum” program by subscribers, is available for downloading for both iOS and Android platforms from www.ulduzum.az.