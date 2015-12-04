Bakcell launches New Year campaign

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell stays loyal to its tradition to make its customers feel special on the eve of New Year launching a new campaign. This new campaign will bring even more value and convenience for Bakcell customers providing unlimited on-net talks just for 0.59 AZN daily.

Report was told in Bakcell, the campaign will run during the period 3 December 2015 to 31 January 2016. All CIN & Klass customers will be able to get daily 24 Hours Unlimited On-net Talks within this New Year Campaign. To join New Year campaign, Bakcell subscribers need to dial free USSD code - *552#YES.

Customers can subscribe to daily 24 hours unlimited talks paying just 0.59 AZN daily. Upon subscription to this campaign, the next 3 days’ daily subscription fee will be charged, which makes 1.77 AZN. On 4th day subscription fee of 0.59 AZN will be charged on daily basis.

The last subscription day ends 27 January 2016 at 23:59:59. For any queries about new campaign please dial *555#YES, go to ‘Campaign’ menu and activate New Year campaign plan.

Prepaid CIN & Klass customers, who do not have sufficient funds on their balance to pay for first 3 days’ of subscription, will not be able to join a new plan. In this case, customers are required to top-up their balance in order to benefit from the campaign.