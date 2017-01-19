Bakcell launches a lottery for Ulduzum subscribers

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell has launched its yet another lottery for the participants of the Ulduzum program. The lucky winner of the main prize of this advantageous lottery will receive a travel package for a trip to Manchester from Bakcell.

Report was informed in the company, Bakcell customers will get a chance to win 10 tickets for 100 AZN each, 20 tickets for 50 AZN each, 40 tickets for 30 AZN each and 90 tickets for 20 AZN each. The total weekly lottery fund will be 160 coupons equal to 5000 AZN and one main prize of lottery is Trip to Manchester.

To join the lottery, one should simply send “KOD” word via SMS to 5555. Bakcell will send you Ulduzum code to use the services provided by one of the following partners of the Ulduzum program as L’occitane, Katv1, Domino’s Pizza, Kids World, Tusi-Bohm Planetarium, Poppy gallery, Karen Millen, Megafun, Flo, Puma. A minimum amount spent when using these services must equal to 10 AZN. For every 10 AZN purchase in the partner stores, Bakcell customers will get an automatic entry into the Ulduzum lottery. Depending on a number of purchases, Bakcell subscribers will get a message on a number of entries to participate in the weekly and final lottery draw.

Ulduzum lottery will be held from 10 January 2017 to 21 March 2017. Weekly draw results will be announced on every Tuesday during this period. The winner of any week may also become the lucky winner of the main prize and travel to Manchester. The final lottery draw will take place on 27 March 2017.

With more than 220 partners, the Ulduzum program covers selected restaurants, luxurious clothing and various accessories, perfume, furniture, home appliances and electronics stores, along with health, sports, recreation and service centers. To this day, more than 2000000 subscribers have joined Ulduzum program.